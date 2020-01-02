Emmerdale spoilers! Leyla and Liam share a STEAMY KISS!

Leyla breaks girl code and Liam moves on from Bernice, quicker than a dose of salts, as the attracted pair lock lips…

Emmerdale’s Liam Cunningham seems to have forgotten all about Bernice in the first of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The lingering looks and the sexual tension is about to reach breaking point for Emmerdale’s doctor Liam and Leyla.

At the salon, Liam’s (Jonny McPherson) out his depth and up to his eyes in it with a kids’ spa party when Mandy (Lisa Riley) and Kerry (Laura Norton) fail to show up for work.

He drafts in help from willing Leyla (Roxy Shahidi), who moons over the man as he deftly handles a room full of little girls, getting stuck into hair braiding and nail painting.

By the end of the party, Leyla is in the grip of a major crush and as they’re left alone in the salon to clear up the attracted pair kiss!

Is Liam – who should have been in newlywed heaven with Bernice (Sam Giles) if fate hadn’t intervened – going to regret it?

At the hospital, it’s home time for glowing new mum Victoria (Isabel Hodgins). But stepmum Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) is worried about what returning to Emmerdale will mean for mother and child.

Will the baby’s other gran, Wendy (Susan Cookson), be able to keep her distance out of respect for Vic or will her desperation to see her grandchild cloud her judgement?

Is Victoria – who was raped by Wendy’s son Lee – going to have to go to battle about her son with in-denial Wendy all over again?