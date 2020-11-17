Emmerdale spoilers! Leyla makes a SHOCKING accusation about Liam

Emmerdale spoilers - Liam is stunned when his disillusioned girlfriend Leyla suggests he's been taking advantage of Gabby!

Emmerdale‘s Leyla is horrified in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having told Gabby (Rosie Bentham) to get some friends her own age instead of hanging around with Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) the whole time, Liam (Jonny McPherson) is annoyed when Gabby accepts his invite to lunch.

Later, Liam and Gabby are arguing when Leyla interrupts. Village doctor Liam’s utterly appalled to realise Leyla thinks something sinister is going on between him and his ex’s daughter Gabby who’s been secretly trying to trash their relationship.

Taking Gabby to one side, Leyla gently urges her to tell her the truth: has Liam been taking advantage of her? Gabby doesn’t deny it which leaves Leyla sickened. Can Liam get her to see he’s done nothing of the kind?

Priya (Fiona Wade) throws a surprise party for Al (Michael Wildman). When he tells her he’s never been happier, excited Priya brings up the subject of marriage and is stung when Al dismisses the idea.

At Butler’s with Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Moira (Natalie J Robb) reunited, Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) and his brother-in-law bury the hatchet.

Emmerdale continues on ITV.