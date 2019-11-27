Emmerdale spoilers: Crazy times at Liam Cavanagh’s stag night!

While her fiance Liam Cavanagh's stag night gets underway on Emmerdale, Bernice Blackstock prepares for a pre-wedding knees-up of her own!

The countdown continues until Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) get hitched on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Which means it’s time for the hen party and stag night.

While Liam, Bernice’s dad Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower), Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw), Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and co get their fancy dress on for a drunken night in the Woolpack for Liam’s stag night, his daughter Leanna (Mimi Slinger) is feeling left out because she hasn’t been asked to get involved in helping Bernice choose a wedding gift for Liam.

Realising her mistake, Bernice suggests Leanna helps organise the hen party.

But wait, knowing Leanna’s past reputation as the village bad girl, what exactly does this mean could be in store for Bernice’s big knees-up? Wait and see!

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV