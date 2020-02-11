Emmerdale spoilers! Will Liam reciprocate when Leyla goes in for a KISS?

Sparks fly when Leyla Harding and village doctor Liam Cunningham go on a date and pop the Prosecco…

Emmerdale‘s will-they-won’t-they-friends, Leyla and Liam go on a date in the second of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) has had her eye on Liam Cunningham (Jonny McPherson) from the minute his former fiancée Bernice (Sam Giles) was called away to Australia. The doctor’s heart was clearly broken but it didn’t take Leyla long to start putting the moves on Liam – and it didn’t take long for Liam to start noticing the wedding planner’s attentions.

But the pair have met stiff opposition to their will-they-won’t-they romance, namely from the teenage girls in their lives: Leanna and Gabby.

As Leyla and Liam finally get their ‘date’ sparks fly as the Prosecco pops and soon a kiss is on the cards… Will Liam respond when smitten single Leyla makes a move?

At Butler’s Farm, meanwhile, tension is running stressfully high as Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Moira (Natalie J Robb) have got a bleeding body on the barn floor!

As panicked farmer Moira tries to stem the blood flow, shooter Cain is rooted to the spot in shock. Who has taken a bullet in a case of mistaken identity – and will they survive the awful incident?