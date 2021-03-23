Emmerdale spoilers: Liv and Aaron on a mission to save Vinny!

Trending:

Sarah Waterfall Sarah Waterfall

Wedding drama continues as the siblings team up to try to save Vinny and bride-to-be Mandy from a future with violent Paul...

Emmerdale favourite Aaron Dingle is on the case in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Liv has confronted dodgy Connor (Danny Cunningham) and now is sure that it’s Paul who’s been beating his son Vinny, and she needs Aaron’s help…

Liv confides in Aaron in Emmerdale

Aaron is stunned when his sister Liv tells him that she thinks it’s Paul who’s been beating up Vinny, his own son

Horrified that Vinny (Bradley Johnson) has kept the painful truth from her, Liv (Isobel Steele) is desperate to save him.

But to do that, she needs to get Vinny to admit what’s been going on and tell Mandy (Lisa Riley) before she marries Paul (Reece Dinsdale)!

Paul kills Vinny in Emmerdale

Paul has been secretly beating up Vinny – and Liv has worked it out

With time ticking down before the ceremony, Liv turns to her brother Aaron.

Together the siblings vow to save Mandy and Vinny from a future with Paul…

Mandy Dingle is due to marry Paul but she has no idea he has been beating up his son, her beloved Vinny

Elsewhere in the village, Jimmy (Nick Miles) and Nicola King’s (Nicola Wheeler) nightmare with Juliette (Amelia Curtis)  – Carl’s biological mum who wants access – continues.

The couple are aghast when Juliette manages to sabotage another business opportunity.

Jimmy gets a phone call in Emmerdale

Jimmy and Nicola learn that Juliette has sabotaged their business

With the Kings seriously short of the cash they need to fight Juliette, Nicola makes a decision and signs up to be part of one of Mack’s (Lawrence Robb) dodgy schemes.

A desperate Nicola accpets a job with Mack in Emmerdale

Nicola knows they need money to fight Juliette and gets involved in one of Mack’s scams

How long will it be before Nicola lives to regret her decision?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.

