Emmerdale spoilers: Liv and Aaron on a mission to save Vinny!

Wedding drama continues as the siblings team up to try to save Vinny and bride-to-be Mandy from a future with violent Paul...

Emmerdale favourite Aaron Dingle is on the case in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Liv has confronted dodgy Connor (Danny Cunningham) and now is sure that it’s Paul who’s been beating his son Vinny, and she needs Aaron’s help…

Horrified that Vinny (Bradley Johnson) has kept the painful truth from her, Liv (Isobel Steele) is desperate to save him.

But to do that, she needs to get Vinny to admit what’s been going on and tell Mandy (Lisa Riley) before she marries Paul (Reece Dinsdale)!

With time ticking down before the ceremony, Liv turns to her brother Aaron.

Together the siblings vow to save Mandy and Vinny from a future with Paul…

Elsewhere in the village, Jimmy (Nick Miles) and Nicola King’s (Nicola Wheeler) nightmare with Juliette (Amelia Curtis) – Carl’s biological mum who wants access – continues.

The couple are aghast when Juliette manages to sabotage another business opportunity.

With the Kings seriously short of the cash they need to fight Juliette, Nicola makes a decision and signs up to be part of one of Mack’s (Lawrence Robb) dodgy schemes.

How long will it be before Nicola lives to regret her decision?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.