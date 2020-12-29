Emmerdale spoilers! Liv Flaherty gets some bad news

Emmerdale spoilers - Liv Flaherty is given the diagnosis she didn't want

Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) is upset but not surprised when she gets some unwelcome news in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Liv has been suffering with seizures over the past year and recently collapsed in front of Vinny’s dad Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale), leaving him shocked.

Tonight, she is diagnosed with epilepsy but while she seems to be stoic about the diagnosis it’s her brother Aaron Sugden-Dingle (Danny Miller) who is in a state.

Protective older brother Aaron is reeling when he hears the news whereas Liv seems ready to own her condition and get on with life.

Elsewhere Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) manages to get replacement vicar Charles off her back. Harriet was recently seen buckling under the strain of her guilty secret and the murder of DI Malone and felt unable to take the wedding ceremony for Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter). She called Charles to take over proceedings but since then he’s been getting a bit too close for comfort.

Plus Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is pleased when Kim Tate (Claire King) offers him a job at Home Farm as a groundsman.

Will recently had to move the body of murdered Malone where it was buried in the graveyard to the grounds of Home Farm. At least now, with his new role, he should be able to keep an eye on the detective’s hidden corpse!

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm