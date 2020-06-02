Coronavirus comes to the village as a series of special Emmerdale episodes explores lockdown

Emmerdale‘s Cain Dingle is forced to reflect in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Mill Cottage, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is struggling being cooped up with his nephew Aaron (Danny Miller).

Desperate to be out at the garage or propping up the bar at the Woolie, the last thing Cain wants to do is talk to Aaron about what’s going on in his life and where he’s at with his divorce to Moira (Natalie J Robb).

But the arrival of a letter changes everything.

Clocking prison-marked post for Aaron, Cain pockets the letter, guessing that it’s been sent from Aaron’s jailed-for-life ex-husband Robert Sugden. When Robert cut all ties with Aaron, he broke his husband’s heart and it’s taken Aaron months to get back on an even keel. Knowing the correspondance will knock Aaron for six, Cain decides to hide it.

However a few days later, after a few ales, Cain’s ‘good deed’ backfires in a major way when he lets slip about the letter. Aaron flips! When Cain then says he can’t remember where he put the darn thing Aaron goes off on one and dishes out some cold hard truths to Cain about the breakdown of his marriage to Moira.

With an uncomfortable atmosphere lingering at Mill, Cain tries to apologise – but will he open up and talk to Aaron on the level? Is Cain about to admit he’s still in love with Moira? And will Aaron get to read Robert’s letter?