Emmerdale spoilers! THE FIFTH OF EMMERDALE’S LOCKDOWN EPISODES: CHAS DINGLE AND PADDY KIRK

Coronavirus comes to the village as a series of special Emmerdale episodes explores lockdown

Emmerdale’s Chas Dingle is at breaking point in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As the special ‘lockdown episodes’ continue in Emmerdale, Chas and Paddy are in the spotlight.

With the Woolpack closed, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) is feeling adrift. As the pub’s landlady she’s usually rushed off her feet and in the middle of the village drama. But her life has become quiet and small.

It’s not helping that her partner Paddy (Dominic Brunt), a vet, is still getting to do his job and having a pretty good stab at drinking the Woolie’s cellar dry. They’ve also had a rough time of it following the Eve saga which sent Paddy into a tailspin. It’s fair to say their relationship isn’t currently at its strongest.

Left to cook, clean and do the majority of the childcare for their baby daughter Eve, Chas, who had hoped to make use of their time in lockdown, simmers.

Things come to a head when Chas finds herself in bits after the weekly clap for carers… As Paddy reflects and realises he’s not really considered his beloved Chas’ feelings during this strange ‘new normal’ that they’re in, he tries to fix the situation… Will Chas go for his plan?