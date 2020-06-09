Coronavirus comes to the village as a series of special episodes explores lockdown

Emmerdale‘s Mandy Dingle spills a huge secret in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The third of Emmerdale’s special lockdown episodes features Mandy (Lisa Riley) and Vinny (Bradley Johnson), who are camped out in the salon.

They may have been booted out of the Dingle home by Sam who’s super worried about Lydia but they’re actually ticking along fine. They’ve got campbeds, a shower, a loo, a microwave, booze and even a karaoke machine. They’d have it made if they could only find the key to Leyla’s prosecco fridge!

But with Vinny having recently learned his new best mate from work ‘Alex’ was actually his dad, who’s called Paul (Reece Dinsdale), they’ve also got a lot they need to sort out.

Vinny has been deeply hurt by his parents’ lie – and now he’s worried as well as Paul has disappeared into thin air.

Mandy however doesn’t feel the same about her ex Paul. She doesn’t want him back in their lives – nor is she happy about Vinny’s interest in Aaron’s sister Liv (Isobel Steele).

As the duo hash out their issues, Mandy makes a game-changing revelation which she’s kept hidden from Vinny for 15 years…

Will her huge confession put everything back together again for her and Vinny?