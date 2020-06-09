Emmerdale spoilers! THE FOURTH OF EMMERDALE’S LOCKDOWN EPISODES: NICOLA AND JIMMY KING

Coronavirus comes to the village as a series of special Emmerdale episodes explores lockdown

Emmerdale‘s Nicola King is bored bored bored in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

In lockdown, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) is finding life totally dull. Though she’s still busy-ish with her local council work something’s just not sitting right with the flat married mum who’s usually the feistiest woman in the village.

While her husband Jimmy (Nick Miles) bumbles along as normal, he can’t help but notice his wife’s lacklustre mood, and he’s constantly getting it in the neck.

He’s hurt when Nicola brands her life boring, declaring her existence the dullest of dull compared to everyone else’s in Emmerdale. Is she talking about their marriage, too?

Can worried Jimmy get Nicola to open up and tell him what’s really bothering her – and can he save the day?