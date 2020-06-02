Coronavirus comes to the village as a series of special Emmerdale episodes explores lockdown…

Emmerdale‘s Lydia Dingle has a marital with Sam in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Covid-19 finally hits Emmerdale this week as a three-week block of special episodes begins putting some of the soap’s best-loved characters in lockdown.

Kicking off the run – which will feature Cain (Jeff Hordley), Aaron (Danny Miller), Chas (Lucy Pargeter), Paddy (Dominic Brunt), Nicola (Nicola Wheeler), Jimmy (Nick Miles), Marlon (Mark Charnock), Al (Michael Wildman) and Ellis (Aaron Anthony) – are Sam and Lydia Dingle (James Hooton and Karen Blick).

The married couple are home alone at the Dingles’ as Mandy and Vinny (Lisa Riley and Bradley Johnson) are kipping in the salon, Sam’s son Samson is stuck in France on a school trip and Belle (Eden Taylor Draper) has been moved into the upstairs flat.

As the Dingles’ new normal begins, Sam insists Lydia will not be leaving the house under any cost. But Lydia – who soon misses the company of the rest of her family – soon tires of eating the same old thing for dinner. So, when the coast is clear, she heads out to pick up a click-and-collect shop.

Sam is furious when he finds out while Lydia is totally taken aback by her normally placcid husband’s angry reaction.

For the first time in their married life, they go to bed on bad terms…

Soon, the truth behind Sam’s uncharacteristic fury comes to light. Will Lydia understand his point of view and forgive him?