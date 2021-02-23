Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia Dingle does NOT trust Paul Ashdale

Lydia Dingle faces a dilemma when Mandy asks her to be her bridesmaid on Emmerdale. Lydia thinks Mandy could be making a BIG mistake marrying Paul...

Despite more than a few warning signs along the way, Mandy Dingle (played by Lisa Riley) is ready to marry Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings)

On yesterday’s episode of the ITV soap, Mandy was touched when Paul arranged a family day out for her birthday and stood-up for her against angry businessman, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

In fact, Mandy was so happy with Paul that she now thinks they should bring the date of their wedding forward!

However, Mandy had better beware!

Mandy thinks she knows all about Paul’s skeletons after recent events.

The things he’d been trying to hide: the gambling, the lies, the betrayal. But she STILL doesn’t know the half of it!

Especially the truth about Paul’s violent temper, and that he beat-up their son, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) on several occasions…

But Mandy’s wasting no time, and asks Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) to be her bridesmaid. However, Lydia is left uneasy.

While she wants Mandy to be happy, she’s still not convinced by Paul’s attempts to play the perfect family man.

Basically, Lydia still thinks Paul is a whole lot of TROUBLE!

But how will Mandy react to Lydia’s suspicions?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV

