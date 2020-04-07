Emmerdale spoilers! Lydia becomes an official Dingle as she drinks from ‘the welly’!

Sarah Waterfall Sarah Waterfall

It's time for the festivities as Sam and Lydia Dingle celebrate their wedding with their loved ones in the village pub

The locals gather in the Woolpack to celebrate Sam and Lydia becoming Mrs and Mrs Dingle in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The Woolie plays host to a Yorkshire-themed wedding reception for happy couple Sam Dingle (James Hooton) and his new wife Lydia (Karen Blick).

As is tradition, Lydia drinks from the family ‘welly’ as does Vinny, who’s also officially become one of the clan, too!

Taking a pause from the festivities and a break from the gravy fountain, the family gathers outside the pub for a photograph.

Vinny takes his place in Emmerdale

The Dingles – including Vinny – gather for a family photograph on Sam and Lydia’s wedding day

But Mandy’s (Lisa Riley) ex Paul (Reece Dinsdale) is lurking. Having been told by Mandy that Vinny is no longer living with her, Paul spies the scene from his car and immediately recognises his long-lost son among the line up…

Paul watches his son in Emmerdale

Mandy Dingle’s ex, Paul, who is Vinny’s long-lost dad spots his son among the clan

Love is in the air for Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper), too. She reels as secret lover Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) pulls her away from the party and declares he’s in love with her AND that he’s planning to leave his wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) so he can be with her!

Jamie declares his love for Belle in Emmerdale

Jamie Tate tells Belle Dingle he’s in love with her and is going to leave his wife for her!

How will Belle react to his outburst? Does she feel the same?

NAV BUG FIX