Emmerdale spoilers! Mack drops ANOTHER shocking bombshell on Moira

Just when Moira thought Mack couldn't stoop any lower, he's got another confession to make...

Emmerdale troublemaker Mack has more secrets to tell in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

After Faith’s snooping unearthed all kinds of dirt on Mack, he has been forced to admit to Moira that he’s not been entirely truthful since arriving in the village.

Faith was hoping that discovering Mack’s shady dealings would get her back in Cain’s bad books… but it has also lead to big trouble for Moira.

After Cain revealed something Mack has desperately been trying to hide, he knows it is only a matter of time before his other secrets come tumbling out.

When Faith corners him and tells him she knows everything, Mack heads home to see Moira and admits the whole truth to his horrified sister.

Reeling that he had been hiding a further secret, how will Moira react?

Could this be the last straw for the siblings?

Elsewhere, planning for Mandy and Paul’s hen and stag nights is in full swing, but while everyone gets into the party spirit it’s clear Lydia still has her reservations about them tying the knot.

However, things are about to unravel for Paul when Vinny overhears his dad talking about his ‘kidnapping’.

When Paul gets some of the details mixed up, the realisation that something doesn’t add up hits Vinny and he starts to get suspicious.

How long will it be before Vinny works out Paul has made up the entire thing?

Harriet is still in her self-imposed exile in the basement, and Will is clearly worried about her.

When he asks her how long she is planning to punish herself for, she is vague about the details and tells him it is just a matter of faith.

How long can Paul explain Harriet’s absence for?

Also, Jimmy is relieved when his solicitor reveals he has a strong case for getting custody for son Carl… little does he know someone is still following them.

