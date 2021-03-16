Emmerdale spoilers: Mack lands Aaron in HUGE trouble

Emmerdale favourite Aaron is about to find himself on the wrong side of the law thanks to Mack...

Mack lands Aaron in big trouble with the police in Wednesday’s episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Liv is still nursing a broken heart after Vinny ended things with her in a bid to secretly protect her from his violent dad, Paul.

But not a lot gets past Liv and she knows that something doesn’t add up with Vinny breaking up with her.

Liv is now determined to get to the bottom of what really happened the day Vinny was attacked and vows to find Connor to get some answers.

Aaron agrees to help Liv track Connor down and reluctantly accepts Mack’s offer of help.

But as always with Mack, there has got to be something in it for him.

Little does Aaron know, Mack has a plan up his sleeve.

Mack convinced Aaron that they should ‘borrow’ of of Jimmy’s vans from the haulage company to help them look for Connor.

But Connor is the last thing on Mack’s mind as the pair head out in the van.

Aaron and Mack wait for a contact in a lay-by and soon a reluctant Aaron finds himself bundling dodgy TVs into the back of the van.

Aaron’s not happy about being duped into helping Mack with another shifty job, but agrees to get it done so they can start looking for Connor.

However, it isn’t long before the police pull up… leaving Mack and Aaron in big trouble.

As the officers get out of the car and head over, Aaron is stunned to turn round and find Mack has scarpered, leaving him to face the music alone.

Will Aaron be able to talk his way out of trouble?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.