Emmerdale spoilers: Mackenzie Boyd plots REVENGE on Kim Tate!

It looks like Kim Tate had better watch her back on Emmerdale, as Mackenzie plans payback on the ruthless businesswoman...

Mackenzie Boyd (played by Lawrence Robb) has made a dangerous enemy of Kim Tate (Claire King), after doublecrossing her last month on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Kim has threatened to get Mackenzie sent to prison if he tries to make trouble for her over the stolen cars and her attempt to put Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) out of business.

But if Kim thinks she is rid of Mack quite so easily, she’s made a BIG mistake!

Mack is now out for revenge and sneaks into Home Farm to eavesdrop on Kim and her son, Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln).

As Kim and Jamie discuss a potential business client, Mack makes a plan…

Meanwhile, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) is still reeling after Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) revealed the truth about her termination.

Having caught Laurel drinking again, Nicola calls Laurel’s partner, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) to come home immediately.

But having battled his own drug addiction in the past, is Jai really in a position to help troubled Laurel?

Elsewhere in the village, Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and his wife, Nicola are both worried following the reappearance of Juliette Holliday (Amelia Curtis), who is the biological mum of Jimmy’s son, Carl.

The couple are prepared to tell Juliette that she can’t see Carl again after all this time.

But the couple are about to be rocked by Juliette’s SHOCK revelation…

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV