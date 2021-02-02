Emmerdale spoilers! Mackenzie stirs up MASSIVE TROUBLE

It all kicks off when Mackenzie reveals Will and Kim Tate have been hooking up!

Emmerdale’s Mackenzie is out to cause drama drama drama in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As messes go, Moira Dingle’s brother Mackenzie is about to create a doozy.

It all begins at the HOP where Jamie announces he’s not going to be working there any longer. His mum Kim’s agog when he says he’s going back to the vets’ full-time and wants Dawn as his receptionist!

Having schemed to get Dawn the sack from the HOP to get her away from Jamie, Kim and Gabby (Rosie Bentham) are gutted their work hasn’t paid off.

Later, out in the village, angry Kim (Claire King) runs into Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and her dad Will (Dean Andrews), who’s been secretly sleeping with the Tate.

Dawn and Will are furious when vicious Kim accuses her of using Jamie for money.

Tate-hating Mackenzie (Laurence Robb) is watching on with amusement and can’t resist chucking a bomb into the mix by revealing Kim and Will have been seeing each other!

Dawn is appalled with her dad and demands he either ends it with Kim or moves out of their family home. And with that, Mack’s work is done!

In the Woolie, Noah and Samson are talking about Noah’s all-consuming ambition to join the Army. Noah’s convinced his medical condition is going to see him fail the medical.

When his cousin says he wishes he could help, Noah spots an opportunity. Will Samson agree when Noah asks him to give him a urine sample?

Matty (Ash Palmisciano) and Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) have their date. But Matty’s got an issue.

Cain (Jeff Hordley) doesn’t want him telling Amy what happened with their son Kyle up at Butler’s – when vengeful Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) almost torched the barn the little lad was hiding in – but will Matty do his stepdad’s bidding or will he feel compelled to tell Amy what’s been going on with her little boy?