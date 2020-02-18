Emmerdale spoilers! Mandy Dingle mucks up again and BEGS for forgiveness

There's big trouble brewing for Mandy Dingle – can she talk her way out of trouble for the millionth time?

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle has messed up in Friday's episode on ITV from 7pm.

When Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) returned to Emmerdale and took up residence last September, drama followed. Almost every week she and Vinny (Bradley Johnson) were up to their necks in it. The Dingles tired of her shenanigans and even had to hold a Dingle court to try to sort her out. Eventually, she listened. As such, it’s been a while since Mandy’s messed up.

But the feisty barmaid about to blot her copybook. Big time! Will she be able to talk herself out of trouble or has Mandy already exhausted her second chances?

Elsewhere, planning gets under way for Graham Foster’s funeral. But who’s calling the shots with the arrangements: his former wife Kim (Claire King) or former girlfriend Rhona (Zoe Henry)?

At the Woolpack something is bothering Chas (Lucy Pargeter) who suspects she’s not being told the full story.