Emmerdale spoilers! Mandy Dingle turns SUPER SLEUTH!

Sarah Waterfall Sarah Waterfall

In the wake of Dan Spencer's allergic collapse after eating a wrap from the cafe, Mandy Dingle is looking for answers and someone to blame…

Emmerdale‘s Mandy Dingle is on the hunt in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) is in hospital following his collapse after eating of of Brenda’s (Lesley Dunlop) wraps.

As Brenda panics, Pollard (Chris Chittell) tries to make peace between the pair and later urges Brenda to get rid of any evidence which could point to wrongdoing.

Brenda and Pollard try to make peace with Dan in Emmerdale

Brenda and Pollard try to make peace with Dan who is in hospital having had an allergic reaction after eating a wrap from Brenda’s cafe

But Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is onto the OAPs and soon rifles among the bins behind the cafe looking for evidence that the cafe has caused Dan’s demise.

What will Mandy do with the evidende in Emmerdale

Mandy Dingle has evidence which proves Brenda’s product was at fault

Before long, Mandy has found something…

At Butlers, Moira (Natalie J Robb) and Rhona (Zoe Henry) get talking about what they’ve been through these past few months. The women have had their previously happy family lives obliterated and are now starting again.

Rhona worries for Moira in Emmerdale

Moira and Rhona have a heart-to-heart about the pain they’ve been through

And Kim Tate’s (Claire King) staff Priya (Fiona Wade) and Al (Michael Wiildman) feel the sparks of attraction.

 

NAV BUG FIX