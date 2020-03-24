Emmerdale spoilers! Mandy Dingle turns SUPER SLEUTH!

In the wake of Dan Spencer's allergic collapse after eating a wrap from the cafe, Mandy Dingle is looking for answers and someone to blame…

Emmerdale‘s Mandy Dingle is on the hunt in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) is in hospital following his collapse after eating of of Brenda’s (Lesley Dunlop) wraps.

As Brenda panics, Pollard (Chris Chittell) tries to make peace between the pair and later urges Brenda to get rid of any evidence which could point to wrongdoing.

But Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is onto the OAPs and soon rifles among the bins behind the cafe looking for evidence that the cafe has caused Dan’s demise.

Before long, Mandy has found something…

At Butlers, Moira (Natalie J Robb) and Rhona (Zoe Henry) get talking about what they’ve been through these past few months. The women have had their previously happy family lives obliterated and are now starting again.

And Kim Tate’s (Claire King) staff Priya (Fiona Wade) and Al (Michael Wiildman) feel the sparks of attraction.