Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle might be about to get herself a boyfriend.

The man-eater has had her eye on a few guys here and there and Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) is about to take her flirty bait.

When the two singletons agree to go on a date what will Dan’s ex Kerry (Laura Norton) have to say about it? Will they get her blessing?

It all kicks off at Mulberry as the sorry truth about Arthur Thomas bullying Archie Sharma comes tumbling out.

Though Arthur had decided he would confess to Jai (Chris Bisson), Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) stops her son in his tracks.

But when an accident leaves Archie pined to the floor, Laurel’s quick to assume the worst of her son Arthur and in rage reveals what has been going on! When Jai hears his girlfriend’s son has been bullying his little boy and lying about it, will he end his relationship with complicit Laurel?

Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) has a problem on her hands when Dan (Liam Fox) has an allergic reaction in her cafe. And Sam (James Hooton) upsets Samson when he tells his son he can’t afford to send him on a school trip.