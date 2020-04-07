Emmerdale spoilers! Mandy Dingle loses bride-to-be Lydia!

Mandy Dingle has organised Sam and Lydia's last nights of freedom which descend into chaos…

Emmerdale favourite Mandy Dingle proves she’s no party planner in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Sam Dingle (James Hooton) and Lydia Hart’s (Karen Blick) wedding looming it’s time to celebrate – and Mandy’s got it all sorted. Or so she thinks!

But the Dingle’s plans soon fall apart when the arrangements for the stag and hens get swapped!

Sam is taken aback when a hunky masseur turns up while Lydia makes the most of it when her hens are treated to what should have been Sam’s whisky tasting evening!

As the evenings roll out, Sam and his stags enoy a sedate affair while Lydia’s do spirals out of all control…

Fuelled by the booze, Lydia decides she wants a big night out in Hotten but she and Mandy don’t even make it that far .

When the cleaner is ‘ill’ en route, the cab pulls to a stop and Lydia disappears into the undergrowth, the cab vanishes and Mandy falls into a ditch!

Will the women make it home ahead of the wedding in the morning?