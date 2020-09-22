Emmerdale spoilers! Mandy Dingle’s miscarriage pain surfaces

Mandy Dingle discusses the hurt of her secret miscarriage – unaware that her ex Paul is listening in

Emmerdale‘s Mandy Dingle is in bits in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mandy Dingle’s miscarriage is never far from her thoughts. It might have been a long time ago but when Paul (Reece Dinsdale) walked out her on and his baby son Vinny (Bradley Johnson) she miscarried a baby and has never got over the tragedy. Paul’s never known she was once pregnant with his child – but he’s about to find out.

When Mandy has an encounter with Tracy (Amy Walsh) who’s currently pregnant, she’s overcome with sadness about the baby she lost during the miscarriage which left her infertile.

Back at home, upset Mandy talks to in-the-know Vinny about it and insists he must never tell his dad. But unbeknown to Mandy and Vinny, stunned Paul is listening in. How will she react when Paul walks in the room with an expression which tells he’s heard the lot?

With Meena (Paige Sandhu) still in the village, Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) still stewing. And when her husband Rishi (Bhasker Patel) steps in and pays his sister-in-law’s B&B bill, she flips. Rishi’s mouth falls to the floor when Manpreet explains why she doesn’t want to have anything to do with Meena.

It’s a big day for Lydia (Karen Blick) who gets the results of her Huntington’s test. Will she have inherited the disease which killed her father?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.