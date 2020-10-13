Emmerdale spoilers - as Mandy urges her family to unite will she hear about what Paul did to their son?

Emmerdale‘s Mandy Dingle needs to know something in Thursday’s second episode on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the Dingles’, Mandy (Lisa Riley) is keen for she, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) and Paul (Reece Dinsdale) to put aside their differences. Will Vinny and Paul reveal what’s happened between them, that Paul beat up Vinny at the scrapyard?

At Take A Vow, Gabby (Rosie Bentham) is fully getting into the swing of things and takes charge with a set of clients. Her boss Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) is impressed but her stepmum Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) is horrified when she learns Gabby is thinking of quitting university.

Leyla’s love life is in trouble thanks to Gabby. The teen’s secretly meddled in Leyla’s relationship with Liam (Jonny McPherson) and takes pleasure in fanning the flames of her boss’ paranoia…

Single dad Dan Spencer makes a decision about whether to tell his daughter Amelia that he’s in deep trouble financially.

Elsewhere, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) takes a turn for the worse as her mental health nosedives.