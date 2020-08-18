Mandy Dingle is furious and hurt when she realises her ex, Paul, has lied to her yet again – and dragged their son Vinny into the mess

Emmerdale’s Mandy Dingle goes OFF in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s all go in the kitchen at the Dingle homestead. Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is helping her ex Paul (Reece Dinsdale) to prepare a romantic evening for their son Vinny (Bradley Johnson) and and his crush Liv (Isobel Steele).

So Mandy’s not at all impressed when Liv cancels. Rather than waste everything, she and Paul sit down to eat together. When Mandy later runs into Liv, the fiercely protective ‘mum’ tears strips off Liv for upsetting Vinny.

But Mandy is sent reeling by Liv’s response… tt appears that Mandy’s ex, Paul, is behind the problem and has used Vinny to his advantage. What’s Paul gone and done?

Pregnant Tracy (Amy Walsh) is reassured when Nate (Jurell Carter) tells her he’s got his job back. When Tracy picks up on bad vibes between Belle (Eden Taylor Draper) and Jamie (Alex Lincoln) and questions Nate about it, will he tell his girlfriend what’s going on or will he stick to Jamie’s bribe and stay schtum?

Elsewhere, Bob (Tony Audenshaw) and Marlon (Mark Charnock) decide they need to get Victoria (Isobel Hodgins) and Luke (Max Parker) back together.