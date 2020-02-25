Marlon Dingle dumps Mandy's bags on the bar before telling the rest of his family he wants nothing more to do with them

Emmerdale‘s Marlon hands Mandy Dingle her bags in the first of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Marlon (Mark Charnock) has officially reached tipping point.

Having been released from prison following his wrongful arrest, knock after knock has followed, hurting the already troubled dad.

A list of wrongs as long as his arm has pushed Marlon to breaking point. she’s no longer welcome under his roof.

As the Dingles gasp at his rejection, Marlon drops another bomshell – he wants nothing to do with the rest of his family either.

Good news finally arrives for Dawn (Olivia Bromley) who is getting sole custody of Lucas! It’s been a long time coming for the mum who’s worked tirelessly to get her life back on track.

But a problem might be looming…

At Butler’s the police come calling about the shooting. They have new evidence on the gun which was used to shoot Nate (Jurell Carter). Later, Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Will (Dean Andrews) discuss the weapon and make a plan to ditch it unaware that DI Malone (Mark Womack) is watching them.

Nate (Jurell Carter) has a decision to make when his mum Cara (Carryl Thomas) asks him to leave Emmerdale with her.