Emmerdale spoilers! Mandy Dingle plots her next scam…

Horrified Mandy Dingle catches Vinny gambling, like his evil dead dad Paul, and takes action...

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle wants IN in Wednesday's episode on ITV from 7pm

With Mandy having found out the man she was about to marry had been abusing their son her heart broke.

Paul (Reece Dinsdale), of course, was killed on their wedding day before she got to say I do when Jimmy’s (Nick Miles) truck ploughed in to the wedding venue.

But though Mandy (Lisa Riley) was spared a life tied to the evil gambling addict, she now needs to take care that Paul’s son Vinny (Bradley Johnson) doesn’t become haunted by the same demons as his dad.

So imagine Mandy’s horror when she walks in to find Vinny glued to his laptop on a gambling site, high as a kite from winning a bet.

Taking swift action, Mandy decides she must shoulder Paul’s debts and funeral costs to take the pressure off Vinny.

Cue Mack (Lawrence Robb) and Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) who are running what they hope is a lucrative scam. Mandy overhears them and demands to be cut in or she’ll grass them!

Elsewhere, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Marlon (Mark Charnock) are stressed about the Woolie which is barely making a bean.

They need to lay off Matty (Ash Palmisciano). But is chief softy Marlon capable of letting the barman go?

With Cathy’s crush on Ellis (Aaron Anthony) growing by the day she uses April to get to him.

Later, April puts a note in a bag of his favourite sweets and tells him someone left them on the doorstep for him.

Besotted Ellis reads the note and hopes it’s from his ex, Priya (Fiona Wade). Uh oh…

After Charles (Kevin Mathurin) asks his ex Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) if she knows what’s eating Ethan (Emile John) she urges Ethan to tell his vicar dad about his search for his birth mum.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays