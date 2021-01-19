Emmerdale spoilers: What is Manpreet Sharma’s SHOCK secret?

Manpreet is spooked after an encounter with new village vicar, Charles on Emmerdale. But WHY does he think she is someone called Saira?

There’s a blast-from-the-past for Manpreet Sharma (played by Rebecca Sarker) on tonight’s DOUBLE-BILL of Emmerdale (7.00pm/8.00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Manpreet is out and about in the village with husband, Rishi (Bhasker Patel) when she clocks eyes on vicar, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin).

There is a SHOCK look of recognition between the pair!

But why does Charles suddenly seem like he has seen a ghost?

And why does he call Manpreet by the name, Saira?

WHAT is going on?!

It seems Charles and Manpreet have an unexpected past connection from before either of them arrived in the village.

But what is it and why doesn’t Manpreet want anyone to know about their past?

Elsewhere in the village, Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) does some snooping and is worried that her teenage daughter, Sarah (Katie Hill) may be back in touch with that dodgy drug dealer, Danny Harrington.

Debbie is not impressed and may need some help from her mum, Charity (Emma Atkins) to find out the truth.

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV