When Marlon Dingle learns his little girl April is being bullied about Graham Foster's murder, further stressful news follows

Emmerdale‘s Marlon Dingle tries to comfort his daughter April in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been through hell when he was wrongfully jailed for Graham Foster’s murder, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is a man on the edge right now. Though he’s been released he’s having a really hard time coping with ‘normal life’ since he returned to the village.

When the troubled dad hears his beloved little girl April is being bullied about him being a ‘murderer’, Marlon is devastated to think his problems are continuing to affect his young daughter.

As he reels from the upsetting news another knock follows when he finds out Charity (Emma Atkins) and her son Ryan (James Moore) stole money from Graham which he had pinched from Kim (Claire King).

Marlon is furious that his own family held back information that could have lead to him serving less time behind bars.

Elsewhere, Cara (Carryl Thomas) decides to eat a big slice of humble pie and try to build bridges with her son’s girlfriend Tracy (Amy Walsh) following their disastrous drinks date.

At the scrapyard, Billy (Jay Kontzle) is determined to make a good impression in his new job.