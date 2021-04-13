Emmerdale spoilers! Marlon Dingle frets over the Woolpack finances

Marlon Dingle is in a panic over his new business investment...

Emmerdale’s Marlon Dingle finds himself in a spot of bother in the second of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Marlon has only been co-owner of the Woolpack for five minutes after buying Charity Dingle’s share recently.

But already he is learning the hard way what it takes to be the boss.

After an awful year for the Woolpack, Marlon and Chas panicked earlier this week when they took a look at the pub’s finances and found they’re looking grim.

The co-owners realised they were going to have to make some cutbacks to get their business back on track, and their first drastic measure was getting rid of some of the staff.

Poor Marlon realised that being in charge of a pub isn’t all pulling pints and making ploughman’s lunches when he was given the job of sacking Matty Barton.

Could Marlon’s all-consuming work load put pressure on his newly rekindled romance with Rhona? It seems the honeymoon period for the pair might be over already…

