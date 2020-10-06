Emmerdale spoilers! Marlon Dingle learns SHOCK NEWS from Bear

News of Marlon's best friend Paddy's troubled love life reaches the shocked chef

Emmerdale‘s Marlon Dingle is furious in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Marlon’s (Mark Charnock) going about his day at the Woolie when Bear (Joshua Richards) drops a bombshell on him.

The chef can’t believe what he’s hearing when Bear tells him that Paddy’s fiancee Chas (Lucy Pargeter) has been caught flirting with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

It’s a double blow for Marlon who’s upset for his best pal, Paddy (Dominic Brunt). But Marlon himself has fallen foul of lady-loving Al who slept with Marlon’s wife Jessie and ruined their marriage, and now Al’s trying to steal his best pal’s girl! Will fuming Marlon confront Al on Paddy’s behalf?

Mandy’s (Lisa Riley) still trying to cobble together the cash to lease the salon from emigrated owner Bernice (Sam Giles), and Paul (Reece Dinsdale) wonders how he can help her.

Will gambling addict Paul fall on old habits as an excuse to help Mandy?

Aaron (Danny Miller) leaves Ben (Simon Lennon) flummoxed when he has a go at Ben’s friend. What’s Aaron’s problem?