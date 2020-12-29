Emmerdale spoilers! Marlon Dingle has some news for Paddy

Emmerdale spoilers - Marlon Dingle opens up to Paddy about his feelings for Rhona

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) confides in his best made Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Marlon updates Paddy, who was once married to Rhona, and tells him that things are going really well between him and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry). Paddy is sceptical at first and is worried about his mate, who also used to be in a relationship with Rhona and has son Leo with her.

Paddy thinks Marlon is at risk of getting his heart broken all over again, however Paddy is pleasantly surprised when fellow vet Rhona also confides in him and reveals that she has feelings for Marlon too.

Meanwhile Marlon and Rhona continue to misunderstand each other, and fail to realise they are both on the same page when it comes to their feelings. When Paddy arrives on the scene, will he play matchmaker and reveal that their feelings for each other are mutual?

Elsewhere, Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) is confronted by Danny Harrington (Louis Healy). She’s worried about how he’s going to be with her after it was her who double-crossed Danny and got him arrested for drug dealing. She’s pleased when Danny seems genuinely remorseful for his past actions and convinces her that he’s turned over a new leaf and is a changed person.

Wanting to believe him, Sarah throws caution to the wind but is Danny telling the truth or is he still up to his old drug-dealing tricks? And if so is Sarah about to get sucked in again?

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm