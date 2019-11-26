Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle PUNCHES Graham Foster

After a shock turn of events at the Woolpack, things get very heated between Marlon Dingle and Graham Foster on Emmerdale...

Marlon Dingle (played by Mark Charnock) is not at all impressed that his ex, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) is now in a relationship with Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Marlon is convinced that hooking-up with Kim Tate’s (Claire King) right-hand man can only lead to BAD things. And it looks like he could be right…

In tonight’s DOUBLE DOSE of the ITV soap, Kim mysteriously summons all her employees to the Woolpack where she has a BIG announcement to make.

Graham suddenly realises what Kim is up to. But it’s too late to stop her as the wheels are in motion…

As everyone reels from the news, Rhona struggles to get her head around the revelation Kim has just made.

And when Graham then tries to do some damage control with Rhona, Marlon comes over all protective and WHACKS Graham!

Elsewhere in the village, Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) is thrilled when her visiting daughter Dee Dee Willis (Mia Gibson-Reed) reveals she has decided to attend a school local to Emmerdale, as a special wedding gift as Bernice prepares to marry Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).

