Emmerdale spoilers! Paddy suspects Marlon is having a heart attack!

Marlon's stress turns into something far more serious when he and Paddy head out for a 'relaxing' drive…

Emmerdale‘s Marlon Dingle is in danger first of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Since he came out of prison, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) has been as stressed as he was inside.

He can’t get to grips with normal life nor how close he came to losing it all. He’s spurned his family, who he feels have betrayed him when he needed them most, and now the single dad-of-two is clinging on to his sanity for dear life.

When Rhona (Zoe Henry) sees Marlon out for a coffee, she’s alarmed to notice her ex’s level of distress. Paddy (Dominic Brunt) then takes Marlon out for what is meant to be a relaxing drive around the countryside. For Marlon, it’s far from it. As his stress amps up, Marlon becomes gripped with pain and Paddy’s horrified to suspect his best friend is having a heart attack…

The chemistry between Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) and her vet colleague Jamie Rate (Alex Lincoln) is undeniable. And the pair have had to fight hard to stop a few steamy encounters turning into something more. But it looks like the will-they-won’t-they thing might be done now.

In the Woolpack, Belle, who’s going out with Ellis (Aaron Anthony), is gutted when she gets an eyeful of Jamie having a cosy old time with his estranged wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale). Is that flirty chapter closed?

At the scrapyard, Billy (Jay Kontzle) finds himself dragged into Will (Dean Andrews) and Cain’s (Jeff Hordley) mess with DI Malone (Mark Womack) who jumps him…