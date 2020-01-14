Emmerdale spoilers! Does Marlon KILL Graham to stop him taking Rhona and Leo to France?

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle wants Graham taken out of the picture – but will the chef actually kill him?

Emmerdale‘s Marlon Dingle vows to stop Graham taking his son from him – whatever the cost – in the second of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The penultimate instalment of Emmerdale’s special week of episodes is seen through the eyes of Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) who’s left wanting Graham dead.

But is it the normally mild-mannered chef who does away with Graham… or one of the other suspects?

At the opening Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits Centre, Marlon pulls up in the food van and is getting prepared for the day ahead when Rhona (Zoe Henry) arrives with their son Leo.

With the plan to move to France with boyfriend Graham (Andrew Scarborough) and Leo secretly back on, Rhona feels wracked with guilt about taking Marlon’s son from him, and is keen for them to spend some time together while they still can.

Later, Rhona’s guilt intensifies and pushes her to want to come clean but as she and Marlon meet at Tall Trees to talk, Marlon gets the wrong idea and tries to kiss his ex!

Rhona recoils and in the same breath reveals the shocking truth that the move to France with Graham and Leo is back on.

Utterly furious that Rhona has decided to go ahead with the move, even though she knows it will destroy him, Marlon vows to stop Graham taking his family away from him – whatever the cost…

Has Marlon got it in him to kill Graham?