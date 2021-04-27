Emmerdale spoilers! Marry me! But Liam’s proposal gets RUINED…

Leyla is wowed by Liam's romance in Emmerdale – but Meena stuffs the whole thing up!

Emmerdale romantic Liam gets down on one knee in Tuesday’s episode on ITV (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s showtime for Liam who’s planned an elaborate romantic proposal for Leyla.

David, who’s Leyla’s ex, has had a heavy hand in helping the Doc – but his help is about to hinder.

With Meena (Paige Sandhu) already jealous of her boyfriend David (Matthew Wolfenden) and Leyla’s (Roxy Shahidi) bond, she fumes as she notices them looking close. Unaware that David is stalling Leyla so Liam (Jonny McPherson) can do the do, Meena pounces.

Meanwhile, having been given the signal by Leanna (Mimi Slinger), Liam launches in to his proposal only to be interrupted by Meena who rages at Leyla!

When David hears from his dad Pollard (Chris Chittell) that Meena is kicking off he’s forced to get involved and blows Liam’s surprise by explaining what he’s been doing.

Liam’s devastated that his proposal has gone to pot. But Leyla’s blown away by the lengths he’s gone to and urges him to try again.

As the doctor gets down on one knee, he reflects on the issues they’ve overcome and declares his love, overjoyed Leyla accepts!

While the couple celebrate their happiness it’s not looking good for Meena and fuming David…

Over at the Dingles’, Mandy (Lisa Riley) urges qualified counsellor Lydia (Karen Blick) to apply for a job at a local school, insisting she’s born to help kids.

Meanwhile Liv’s (Isobel Steele) guilt over Paul’s death is growing by the second.

And it’s sad times for the Kings as Jimmy (Nick Miles) tells Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) he feels their marriage has run its course.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.