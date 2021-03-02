Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Kim Tate tells Dawn about Jamie’s evil plan

Sarah Waterfall Sarah Waterfall

Emmerdale spoilers - horrified Dawn learns Jamie is trying to trick Gabby into having a termination

Emmerdale’s Kim Tate throws a bombshell in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kim Tate may not be impressed with her son Jamie right now but she cares enough not want Dawn involved in his life.

As far as Kim is concerned, Dawn, the apple of her son’s eye, is a no-good prostitute. Kim would be far happier for him to forge a relationship with Gabby, who’s carrying Jamie’s love child and is besotted by the vet.

What are Gabby, Kim and Jamie up to in Emmerdale

Kim Tate is desperate to get Jamie into a relationship with Gabby who is carrying his lovechild

Knowing mum-of-one Dawn – whose child Lucas is currently in care – won’t be impressed, Kim (Claire King) reveals Jamie is trying to manipulate naive pregnant Gabby (Rosie Bentham) into a having a termination!

Dawn (Olivia Bromley) is utterly disgusted that Jamie (Alex Lincoln) would stoop so low as to mess with Gabby’s mind hoping to sway her into having an abortion.

Dawn is disgusted that Jamie is trying to encourage Gabby to terminate their accidental pregnancy

Dawn rages at Jamie in Emmerdale

Jamie is desperate to get Dawn to forgive his behaviour

Kim’s delighted when Dawn tells Jamie she needs to leave to clear her head. But the vet gives chase…

Unaware that Kim is watching on, Dawn agrees to give Jamie a chance as long as he’s honest from now on in.

Jamie is thrilled when Dawn agrees to give him a second chance

What is Kim up to in Emmerdale

But onlooker Kim is livid to see her plan to prise the pair apart has failed

With that, it’s back to the drawing board for furious Kim.

Elsewhere, Jimmy (Nick Miles) and Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) remain unaware that they’re being stalked.

NAV BUG FIX