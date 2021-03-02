Emmerdale spoilers! Kim Tate tells Dawn about Jamie’s evil plan

Emmerdale spoilers - horrified Dawn learns Jamie is trying to trick Gabby into having a termination

Emmerdale’s Kim Tate throws a bombshell in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kim Tate may not be impressed with her son Jamie right now but she cares enough not want Dawn involved in his life.

As far as Kim is concerned, Dawn, the apple of her son’s eye, is a no-good prostitute. Kim would be far happier for him to forge a relationship with Gabby, who’s carrying Jamie’s love child and is besotted by the vet.

Knowing mum-of-one Dawn – whose child Lucas is currently in care – won’t be impressed, Kim (Claire King) reveals Jamie is trying to manipulate naive pregnant Gabby (Rosie Bentham) into a having a termination!

Dawn (Olivia Bromley) is utterly disgusted that Jamie (Alex Lincoln) would stoop so low as to mess with Gabby’s mind hoping to sway her into having an abortion.

Kim’s delighted when Dawn tells Jamie she needs to leave to clear her head. But the vet gives chase…

Unaware that Kim is watching on, Dawn agrees to give Jamie a chance as long as he’s honest from now on in.

With that, it’s back to the drawing board for furious Kim.

Elsewhere, Jimmy (Nick Miles) and Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) remain unaware that they’re being stalked.