Emmerdale spoilers! Meena Jutla is fuming when she’s let down by David

Emmerdale spoilers - Meena Jutla is looking forward to her date with David but is soon left feeling very angry!

Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) is excited about her date with David Metcalfe in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Meena asked David out in yesterday’s episode and was delighted when he said yes. However, tonight her excitement turns to anger when she gets a last minute text from David cancelling their lunch together.

Put out by the rejection, Meena is fuming!

Elsewhere Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is excited after receiving a call from the estate agent saying that the offer she put on the house has been accepted and they’re good to go!

But Mandy has no idea the money she had for the deposit was last seen inside a bookies where her gambling addict ex, Paul (Reece Dinsdale) headed off to after feeling let down by her and their son Vinnie.

Meanwhile over at Woodbine, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) is cold with her father Will (Dean Andrews) when he questions her on where she disappeared to. Will later makes some hurtful comments to his ex Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton), who leaves, wounded by his words.

Plus there is trouble brewing for tortured Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) who has stopped taking her medication for schizophrenia. Belle has started hearing her late mother, Lisa’s’ voice in her head again, and is struggling to cope. Will anyone realise she needs help, and fast?

Emmerdale is on weekdays on ITV at 7pm