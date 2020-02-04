Moira Dingle pulls a gun on cattle rustlers who have got her son Matty surrounded at Butler's Farm

Moira Dingle attempts to save her son Matty from danger in Wednesday's episode.

Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) has been just about coping with the farm work since his mum’s been away re-grouping. But moving hay bales and livestock is one thing – cattle rustlers are another.

The barman is about to experience a scary side of farm life in Emmerdale when he and Amy (Natalie Jamieson) are surrounded by the rustlers Cain warned Matty about!

As things get properly scary, Moira (Natalie J Robb) appears toting a loaded gun… Can she save her son – and her livelihood? Will shots get fired?

At Home Farm, Al (Michael Wildman) continues to allow Kim Tate (Claire King) to think he did away with Graham (Andrew Scarborough) as per her bidding.

Meanwhile, someone else is grappling with a secret linked to Graham’s death – and that’s Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick). She’s totally stressed out that Charity (Emma Atkins) and Ryan (James Moore) nicked a load of money from Graham the night he died. She’s desperate to tell her best friend Rhona (Zoe Henry) the truth about her dead boyfriend’s cash but there’s a conflict of interests… Will Vanessa come clean and risk her fiancee and her son being at risk of repercussions – or will Charity intercept?

Over at the prison, innocent dad Marlon (Mark Charnock) receives a visit from Rhona and is all ears when she explains why she thinks Al (Michael Wildman) and Kim (Claire King) are Graham’s real killers. Is Rhona getting closer to finding out that her rapist ex-husband Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) bumped off her bloke?