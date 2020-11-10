Emmerdale spoilers! Moira Dingle breaks down over divorce

Emmerdale spoilers - Moira Dingle is devastated when her decree nisi comes through for her divorce

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is devastated when she gets a reality check in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The farmer breaks down when she receives her decree nisi for her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

Having to face up to the fact that her marriage to Cain is well and truly over, Moira, who had an affair with her employee Nate (Jurrell Carter) breaks down to her friend, vet Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry).

Cain has never been able to forgive Moira for her affair with Nate, who it later transpired was Cain’s own son from a previous relationship. With divorce proceedings well underway is it really all over for Cain and Moira?

Elsewhere Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) tells Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) to get Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) up to the house later. Mackenzie is instantly suspicious of Jamie’s motives. What exactly is Jamie plotting now?

Plus Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) tells Cain to get revenge on Jamie for all the heartache and trauma he has subjected Belle to. What does Cain have in mind as payback?

Emmerdale is shown on weekdays on ITV at 7pm