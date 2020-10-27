Emmerdale spoilers! Tearful Moira Dingle clashes with her brother Mackenzie

Emmerdale spoilers - Mackenzie leaves his older sister Moira in bits as they open up a bitter chapter from their past

Emmerdale‘s Moira Dingle is left in tears in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Still reeling from her brother’s shock appearance, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is in a spin. The estranged siblings need to talk – but does furious Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) want to listen?

Confronting Mac, Moira tries to open up the subject of their troubled past, assuring her angry brother that there are things he needs to hear. The two are on completely different pages and while Moira wants to reconcile, Mac wants to twist the knife.

After a hideous confrontation, Moira’s left in bitter tears over the situation. What will Mac do next as he continues his rampage?

Cain (Jeff Hordley) wants more than a word with Mac given what’s gone on. When he runs into him in the village, Cain warns him to get gone unless he wants to wind up in a coffin!

Elsewhere, Jamie (Alex Lincoln) escalates his feud with Will (Dean Andrews) by docking Dawn’s (Olivia Bromley) wages.

