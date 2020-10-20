Trending:

Emmerdale spoilers! Moira Dingle reunited with her long-lost brother!

Sarah Waterfall Sarah Waterfall

Emmerdale spooilers - an unexpected encounter turns sour for Moira when she runs into her brother Mackenzie…

Emmerdale‘s Moira Dingle is blindsided in Thursday’s episode on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) long-lost brother is in Emmerdale and the farmer is stunned when she claps eyes on him.

Moira Dingle is stunned when she spots her long-lost little brother Mackenzie in Emmerdale

But Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) isn’t looking for a big hug and a kiss from his older sister. He’s got serious beef with her – and, it turns out, a fair few others around the village…

What’s badboy Mackenzie been up to? And what’s he got in store for Moira?

Mackenzie doesn’t give his sister a warm welcome

It’s question time for Al (Michael Wildman) as Priya (Fiona Wade) wants to know what her boyfriend’s been doing with Chas (Lucy Pargeter)…

Priya is unhappy in Emmerdale

Al and Chas flirt harmlessly in Emmerdale

Al and Chas – who’s engaged to Paddy – were caught flirting a while back

Can Al explain his flirting with the engaged Woolie landlady and come out with his relationship to Priya in tact?

 

