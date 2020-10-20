Emmerdale spoilers! Moira Dingle reunited with her long-lost brother!

Emmerdale spooilers - an unexpected encounter turns sour for Moira when she runs into her brother Mackenzie…

Emmerdale‘s Moira Dingle is blindsided in Thursday’s episode on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) long-lost brother is in Emmerdale and the farmer is stunned when she claps eyes on him.

But Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) isn’t looking for a big hug and a kiss from his older sister. He’s got serious beef with her – and, it turns out, a fair few others around the village…

What’s badboy Mackenzie been up to? And what’s he got in store for Moira?

It’s question time for Al (Michael Wildman) as Priya (Fiona Wade) wants to know what her boyfriend’s been doing with Chas (Lucy Pargeter)…

Can Al explain his flirting with the engaged Woolie landlady and come out with his relationship to Priya in tact?