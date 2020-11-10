Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle begs Cain to forgive her

Emmerdale spoilers - Moira Dingle opens her heart when she finds herself trapped with estranged husband, Cain

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and her estranged husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) have a very emotional heart to heart in tonight’s second episode of Emmerdale on at 8pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Cain and Moira have found themselves locked up together and trapped in a barn giving them plenty of time to sort through their differences!

With their divorce proceedings now underway, Moira begs Cain to forgive her for the affair she had with his son Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).

If Cain can’t bring himself to forgive her, Moira feels there is nothing left for her in Emmerdale and she should get ready to pack her bags and move away from the village for good.

Meanwhile Cain remains aloof and reminds Moira that she broke his heart and as far as he is concerned their marriage is now dead.

Can Moira talk Cain round or is there already too much water under the bridge?

As the pair remain trapped in the barn, things get very emotional as both get the chance to have their say. Will they be able to heal the huge rift between them and could this be a new start for Cain and Moira?

Emmerdale is shown on weekdays on ITV at 7pm with a second episode following at 8pm on Thursdays