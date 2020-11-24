Emmerdale spoilers! Moira Dingle begs Cain to explain what’s going on

Emmerdale spoilers - Moira Dingle finally extracts the truth from Cain

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) has had enough of Cain’s brooding and coldness towards her, but in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) she’s about to find out what’s been troubling him.

The day begins with Moira’s brother, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) winding Moira up about her relationship with the moody mechanic and soon Moira is concerned about Charity.

After some cold words and accusations, Moira begs Cain to explain what’s going on between them and finally Cain cracks and tells her. With the truth now out, can the couple fix things between them?

Elsewhere Rishi Sharma (Bhaskar Patel) is planning a surprise and is keen that his whole family has lunch with him.

With his family gathered around him, Rishi orders some celebratory champagne but remains tight-lipped on what they’re actually celebrating. What is Rishi hiding up his sleeve?

Meanwhile Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is still wondering why her son Vinny (Bradley Johnson) is going out of his way to avoid her.

Mandy’s manipulative ex-husband Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) is nervous that Mandy might find out the truth; that he is back to his gambling ways and recently attacked Vinny.

Paul decides to act fast to bring Mandy and Vinny together and soon mother and son are having a great time together.

In the meantime, Paul tries to get Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) on his side but Liv is shocked when she realises Paul is actually threatening her.

Plus Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) spends the afternoon with David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) but her sister, Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker), is not pleased at all to discover that Meena’s been bringing men back to the house. Uh oh!

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm