Emmerdale spoilers! Moira Dingle finds out the secret Cain’s tried to hide!

The terrible truth is out as Moira Dingle learns her business partner Rhona has betrayed her despite Cain's efforts to shield her from the news

Emmerdale's Moira and Cain Dingle team up in Monday's episode on ITV from 7pm.

When Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) found out that Rhona (Zoe Henry) – who’s in business with his estranged wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) – had secretly partnered up with Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) he was livid.

He just couldn’t believe that the vet would cook up a deal with the very man who destroyed the Dingles’ marriage. But with Moira in hospital following the hit-and-run he resolved not to tell the farmer.

This week, Cain’s work comes undone when Moira’s son Matty (Ash Palmisciano) lets it slip.

Moira is utterly stunned and upset. But as she vows revenge, Cain steps in and tries to make her get on board with his plan…

Meanwhile, at the garage the saga between Will (Dean Andrews) and Malone (Mark Womack) continues…

At the HOP, Jamie (Alex Lincoln) and Jai (Chris Bisson) are interviewing. As the recruitment drive gets underway, Amy (Natalie Jamieson), Matty and Laurel are in the running.

Jamie’s impressed when Jai is cool as a cucumber when he interviews his girlfriend Laurel, showing no bias or personal connection whatsoever.

With that, Jamie’s given an idea on how to deal with his wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale).

With Jamie’s former lover Belle (Eden Taylor Draper) under the impression that his marriage to Andrea is back on track, she’s in pieces after clocking the husband and wife together in the pub.

But it’s all an act. Andrea, of course, has blackmailed Jamie to stay in the marriage using his culpability in the hit-and-run on Moira as leverage.

After witnessing Jai’s poker face, Jamie decides he’s going to beat Andrea at her own game…