Emmerdale spoilers! Moira Dingle is devastated by Cain’s betrayal

Emmerdale spoilers - Moira Dingle feels hurt and let down when Cain takes the side of his ex, Charity

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is reeling when she feels betrayed by her other half Cain (Jeff Hordley) in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The trouble unfolds when Cain’s ex, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is left upset after reading a letter from her partner Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) who has terminal bowel cancer.

Moira walks in and starts tearing a strip off Charity for how she is behaving around her and Cain’s son Noah (Jack Downham).

However when Cain arrives on the scene, he immediately wades in to defend his ex, Charity against Moira’s accusations.

Moira is devastated that he’s taken Charity’s side and soon leaves. When Moira has gone, a heartbroken Charity opens up to Cain about the letter and what Vanessa has done.

Elsewhere Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is upset by the prospect of celebrating Christmas without her son Vinny (Bradley Johnson) who has now moved out of the family home. She confides in her her ex, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) how she and Vinny used to always go ice-skating at Christmas.

Seeing Mandy’s sadness, Paul is determined to help but is still worried that Mandy may learn the truth about why their son Vinny is keeping his distance.

Vinny moved in with Liv Flaherty after confronting his dad over his ongoing gambling addiction and things quickly turned violent when Paul lashed out, but mum Mandy has no idea what’s gone on between father and son.

Meanwhile, pregnant Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) get ready for their hospital appointment but both are worried about what may happen as further tests could damage their unborn baby.

Plus Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) is frosty with Harriet Finch (Catherine Dow Blyton) over this year’s Christmas plans. And Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) announces he’s quitting college and joining the army! Will his mum Charity sign the consent form he needs from her?

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm