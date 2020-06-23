Emmerdale spoilers! Single Dingle Moira gets her flirt on!

With Moira's divorce from Cain going through, the farmer makes baby steps towards a fresh start

Emmerdale’s Moira Dingle has some flirty fun in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) doesn’t want to divorce Cain (Jeff Hordley) but with the mechanic refusing to put a stop to their split, despite still being madly in love with her, there’s not a lot she can do.

Having been stuck in heartbreak hell for months on end, a harmless flirt is just the tonic for working mum Moira.

In David’s shop, she runs into restaurateur Ricky Travers (Max Dowler) who is currently using meat from Butler’s and from Wylie’s at his eaterie. As the pair banter across the shop floor, will their flirting lead to a date?

Moira’s business partner Rhona (Zoe Henry) and her ex-lover Nate (Jurell Carter) will be hoping that’s not the case as romance between Moira and Ricky could well lead to their secret deal becoming exposed.

So far, neither Moira (who’s in partnership with Rhona) nor Kim (who owns Wylie’s) know that the pair hatched a plot to work together to fill Ricky’s ambitious produce order. And Moira and Nate are keen for it to stay that way as they know Kim and Moira would be livid!

Elsewhere, at Home Farm, Jamie (Alex Lincoln) is put in a spin when the police call with info on his AWOL wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale).

The officers have tracked down Andrea – who’s hiding out with her daughter at a hotel following a showdown about Jamie’s affair with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper). Much to Jamie’s frustration they’re unable to reveal his wife and child’s location…

However, Jamie’s mum Kim’s (Claire King) is on the case. When she spots Andrea’s colleague Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) driving off in her car after taking a phonecall, Kim’s suspicious and tails her!

Will Leyla lead Kim to Andrea, and will she confront her daughter-in-law?

At Woodbine, Will (Dean Andrews) is thrown when his vicar fiancee Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) seems reticent to meet with the Bishop to talk wedding dates. He, of course, doesn’t know that she’s been sleeping with his enemy DI Malone (Mark Womack).

Later, Harriet confides in Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) admitting she’s got reservations about marrying Will. Will Harriet go the whole hog and reveal her betrayal to her friend?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.