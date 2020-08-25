Emmerdale spoilers! Moira Dingle gets some SHOCKING news

Moira Dingle is rocked when she gets a phone call that leaves her shaken

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is left ashen-faced when she gets some shocking news in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Moira who was mown down in a hit and run and left for dead, gets a call from the police telling her that they’ve found a new witness for the accident. As Moira listens on the phone the full horror of the incident comes flooding back to her.

Meanwhile Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) who knows the truth about callous Jamie being behind the wheel of the hit and run that put Moira in hospital, gets worked up when he sees Jamie in the village and angrily smashes Jamie’s car wing.

Jamie’s girlfriend Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) quickly jumps to Jamie’s defence as Belle’s simmering brother Cain (Jeff Hordley) watches on.

There’s a sense that Belle has broken something forever between herself and the Dingles now that she has so publicly sided with a Tate and is in a relationship with Jamie.

Meanwhile Jamie is concerned to hear that Belle is helping out Moira at Butler’s. Belle agrees to steer clear of Moira if, in return, Jamie will convince his mother Kim Tate (Claire King) to send a client’s business to Butler’s.

Elsewhere an emotional Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) assures his son Vinny (Bradley Johnson) that nothing will force them apart again.

Paul was left fuming in yesterday’s episode when his ex Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), accused him of stealing a box of cash from David’s shop which David later realised had simply been misplaced. When an apologetic Mandy arrives on the scene Vinny quickly sends his mum packing with her tail between her legs.

Meanwhile Paul makes a mysterious phone call. What is he up to and is he really a ‘changed man’ as he’s tried to convince everyone?

Plus Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is riled when Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) stops over at the Woolpack to gloat over the Hide’s booming take-way service. Business has been brilliant! A jealous Marlon sneakily stashes Al’s big new delivery of pizza boxes in the boot of his car!

Emmerdale continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:00pm on ITV