Emmerdale spoilers: WHY does Moira Dingle visit Charles Anderson?

Could it be that Moira has some kind of SECRET confession to make? Or is there another reason she visits village vicar Charles on Emmerdale?

It looks like visiting vicar, Charles Anderson (played by Kevin Mathurin) could be permanently taking over the services at the village church now that Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton) has announced she is QUITTING the church on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Unaware of all the murderous treachery that Harriet has been involved in, since the death of dodgy DI Mark Malone last year, Charles tries to talk Harriet out of resigning.

But it seems her mind is made-up and she is finished with the church for good!

However, worried that Harriet is making a terrible mistake, her good friend, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) steps in and tries to convince Charles that Harriet is not presently in the right state of mind to be making such BIG decisions.

Will Charles heed Moira’s advice and try and find a way to convince Harriet to stay?

Meanwhile, things are falling apart for businessman, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) who has been accused by business partner, Kim Tate (Claire King) of stealing thousands of pounds from The Hop company bank account!

Al has been set-up by his scorned ex-lovers, Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) and Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) as revenge.

Can he find a way to prove his innocence?

But little does Al know, but Debbie hasn’t finished settling the score.

She intends to drive Al out of the village for good!

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV