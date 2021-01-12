Emmerdale spoilers: There’s more TROUBLE for Charity Dingle!

Emmerdale spoilers - Just when runaway Sarah is back home and safe again on Emmerdale, Charity gets a visit from grumpy Zak who DEMANDS to know what's been going on!

Charity Dingle (played by Emma Atkins) is still at odds with her daughter, Debbie (Charley Webb) after all that drama involving Debbie’s runaway teenage daughter, Sarah on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings)

And more trouble lands on Charity’s doorstep, when grumpy Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell) arrives and demands answers from Charity about what’s been going on.

Meanwhile, it looks like Debbie may be sticking around in the village when she breaks the news to Charity that she wants to move back into The Woolpack with her aunt, Chas (Lucy Pargeter).

Elsewhere in the village, how will Kim Tate (Claire King) react when Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) rejects her advances?

Will is down-in-the-dumps after his young grandson, Lucas was taken away by social services because of the drunken behaviour of his ex, Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton).

Will bosslady Kim unexpectedly show him some compassion and sympathy?

Also, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) is under pressure from his son, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) to come clean to girlfriend, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) that he has been gambling again.

However, before Paul gets the chance, he is thrown by an unexpected marriage proposal from Mandy!

Despite his murky secret, will Paul say “Yes!”

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV