Emmerdale spoilers: Murderer Dawn Taylor is tense following a mystery phone call

Emmerdale spoilers - Dawn Taylor, who recently murdered twisted copper Malone, gets a phone call from a mystery man
Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) is on edge when she gets a mystery phone call in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Dawn, who is still in turmoil after she murdered evil DI Malone in self-defence, is visibly rattled when a man called Richard contacts her. She tells him not to call her again.
Elsewhere Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) tells her ex-fiancé, Dawn’s father Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) that she’s let Laurel know that their wedding is off .
Harriet, who had been having a secret affair with twisted copper Malone and helped Dawn cover up the murder, tells Will that she lied to Laurel that the reason for the sudden U-turn in the wedding plans was down to money issues.
Meena, who clearly fancies shopkeeper David, was excited when she asked him out on a lunch date at the Woolpack and he said yes.
Emmerdale is on weekdays on ITV at 7pm