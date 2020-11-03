Emmerdale spoilers: Murderer Dawn Taylor is tense following a mystery phone call

Emmerdale spoilers - Dawn Taylor, who recently murdered twisted copper Malone, gets a phone call from a mystery man

Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) is on edge when she gets a mystery phone call in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dawn, who is still in turmoil after she murdered evil DI Malone in self-defence, is visibly rattled when a man called Richard contacts her. She tells him not to call her again.

Elsewhere Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) tells her ex-fiancé, Dawn’s father Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) that she’s let Laurel know that their wedding is off .

Harriet, who had been having a secret affair with twisted copper Malone and helped Dawn cover up the murder, tells Will that she lied to Laurel that the reason for the sudden U-turn in the wedding plans was down to money issues.

Will listens but is cold and aloof with Harriet who is plunged into despair when she realises she is being cut off from her own family.

Meanwhile Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) is on the warpath after being stood up by David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden).

Meena, who clearly fancies shopkeeper David, was excited when she asked him out on a lunch date at the Woolpack and he said yes.

However her excitement turned to anger when she realised she’d been stood up by David who sent a lame text message saying he wouldn’t be able to meet her after all.

Tonight an angry Meena heads off to the shop to have it out with David and find out why he let her down! What will David’s explanation be?

